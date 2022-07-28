14 injured as roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla

Fourteen passengers were injured as a roadways bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday, the state disaster management department said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Theog from Jarai, skid off the road near Baghar Kenchi and Huli Sub Division Theog, and roll down about 50-60 feet below the road, the department said.

The injured have been shifted to Kotkhai and Theog community health centers, it said.

