FTSE 100 slips as Fed relief fades, earnings a mixed bag

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday as mixed earnings and worries about the economic outlook outweighed relief following the U.S. Federal Reserve's less hawkish comments that had spurred a rally overnight on Wall Street. The blue-chip index fell 0.3% after notching a seven-week intraday high earlier in the session, while the domestically focussed midcap index added 0.5%.

The mood soured quickly as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc reported its first quarterly revenue decline since going public and investors awaited U.S. GDP data that is expected to amplify the debate on whether or not the U.S. economy will be in a recession. Markets had taken some comfort earlier after the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates as expected and eased some concerns over the pace of rate hikes going forward.

"We really need to look at growth data and earnings and I do think the momentum there is somewhat slower ... that's why we're not chasing this rally and maintaining a defensive stance," said Willem Sels, HSBC's global chief investment officer for private banking and wealth. Britain's economy is under strain from an inflation rate that is heading for double digits, leaving the Bank of England in a dilemma about how aggressively it should raise interest rates at its August policy meeting next week.

Smith+Nephew fell 11% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the medical products maker warned of a lower annual profit margin due to surging inflation and supply chain challenges. Barclays slipped 1.8% after the lender's first-half profit fell more than expected due to a 1.9-billion-pound ($2.31 billion) hit for regulatory missteps.

Meanwhile, Shell edged 0.9% up as the oil major reported a record quarterly profit of $11.5 billion, lifted by a tripling of refining profits and strong gas trading. Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo climbed 0.5% after posting a 24% rise in full-year sales, as more people drank expensive spirits and bars reopened after pandemic lockdowns last year.

Boosting the midcap index, transport firm National Express Group jumped 8.3% after reporting a surge in its half-year profit on the back of a rebound in summer travel demand. CMC Markets slumped 16.6% after the online trading platform warned of higher annual costs due to a weakening pound and higher professional fees and software expenses.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

