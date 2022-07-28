LB Brewers partners with Haldiram's for its iced-tea, Borecha Icey

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Beverage start-up company, Latambarcem Brewers (LB Brewers) has partnered with Haldiram's to market its iced-teas 'Borecha Icey' and is aiming a turnover of Rs 20 crore in the current financial year. The Goa-based LB Brewers manufactures craft beer and non-alcoholic functional beverages such as premium iced teas, kombucha and zero sugar seltzers having annual capacity of 150,000 & 100,000 cases respectively.

Commenting on the tie-up with Haldiram's, one of India's most popular brands for snacks and sweets, Aditya Ishan Varshnei, Co-founder and CEO of Latambarcem Brewers said, "We are excited to have entered into a marketing tie-up with renowned Haldiram's Group. Under this partnership our premium iced-tea beverage Borecha Icey will be available at 100+ outlets of Haldiram's spread across Delhi-NCR." "We appreciate that Haldiram's has decided to promote healthy and functional beverages through its outlets," he said.

LB Brewers is expecting tremendous response to its healthy drinks. The demand for healthy food and beverages has surged during the last two years because of multiple factors including the COVID pandemic. Initially, the co-branded Borecha will be available in three different flavours at Haldiram's outlets and depending upon the response and customer feedback, LB Brewers would consider introducing more flavours of Borecha at Haldiram's.

"We are targeting to sell at least 70,000 cases valuing Rs 10 crore during this fiscal and we are anticipating significant jump in both volume and value terms over the next 2 years. In fact, in 2023-24, we are expecting over a 500 per cent jump in our business," Varshnei said. "Borecha is made from natural ingredients and is a low-sugar product - something today's health-conscious customer would prefer to other iced teas available in the market," he added.

'Borecha', a natural cold brewed iced tea available in a can, is available in over 15 states. It is available through e-commerce channels such as Amazon and other notable high-end retail outlets across the country. Besides the iced tea, LB Brewers is also into the craft beer segment having its own brewery in Goa. During the last financial year, the company sold 25,000 cases of beer and 40,000 cases of 'Borecha' valuing at Rs 3 Crores and Rs. 2 Crore respectively.

LB Brewers, however, did not disclose the financials of the arrangement. Goa-based Latambarcem Brewers, manufactures craft beer and functional beverages like iced tea, was formed in 2017 to bridge the gap in the Indian craft-beer market. Co-founded by Aditya Ishan Varshnei and Anish Varshnei, it has manufacturing facilities in Goa. The startup manufactures functional beverages, under the brand name Borecha, and a range of craft beers under the brand 'Maka Di'. Its long-term goal is to manufacture and sell high-quality beer, at par with global standards. Latambarcem has a team of up to 50 full-time employees working across departments.

