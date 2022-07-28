US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses as U.S. economy contracts in second quarter

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after an early reading showed the U.S. economic growth contracted in the second quarter, adding to market fears that the economy was already in recession.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 0.37%.

