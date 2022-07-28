Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses as U.S. economy contracts in second quarter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:09 IST
Representative Image
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after an early reading showed the U.S. economic growth contracted in the second quarter, adding to market fears that the economy was already in recession.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 0.37%.

