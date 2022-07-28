DB Corp Q1 net profit at Rs 31 crore

Media house DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31 crore in the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.25 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing.

DB Corp revenue from operations was up 62.39 per cent to Rs 494.09 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 304.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 458.23 crore, up 36.3 per cent in the first quarter of FY23 from Rs 336.19 crore.

DB Corp Ltd publishes newspapers -- Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar and Divya Marathi.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd closed 6.24 per cent up at Rs 86.80 on BSE.

