Sebi imposes Rs 21 lakh on two individuals for facilitating front running activities

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday levied fines totalling over Rs 21 lakh on two individuals for indulging in front-running trades in the matter of Quest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd. Through an order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 21.52 lakh on Jasmine Piyush Karia and Piyush Vasantbhai Karia.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities alleged to be front-running the trades of Quest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd for the period March 2019 to July 2020.

Front-running, which involves dealing in stocks based on the insider knowledge of a future transaction, is considered one of the most serious offences by Sebi.

The regulator observed that Piyush was indirectly in possession of information regarding the buy/sell transaction of Quest, which was not publicly available and fraudulently carried out the trades in his own account and the account of Bhupendra Parekh and his wife.

In addition, Parekh being an employee and in his capacity as a dealer of Quest has aided in the front-running activities of the individuals during the period of investigation.

''I conclude that the scheme of front running was orchestrated by Ketan Parekh to 'front run' the trades of the Quest. Bhupendra Parekh (father of Ketan) was a client of Jasmine Karia who is a sub-broker with Magnum Equity. However, her husband, Piyush Karia was acting on her behalf as a sub-broker. Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said.

She also noted that Jasmine and Piyush made wrongful gains of Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 4.42 lakh, respectively, by front running the trades of Quest. Thus the trades executed by Jasmine Karia and Piyush Karia were manipulative, fraudulent or unfair trade practices.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh on 21 entities for indulging in fraudulent practices in the preferential allotment of Hasti Finance Ltd's shares.

The said amount has to be paid jointly and severally by the entities.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation to examine the preferential allotment process with respect to funding by Hasti Finance Ltd to preferential allottees during the period August 2010 to August 2015.

The regulator found that Hasti Finance Ltd (HFL) and its directors have played an integral role in creating a scheme and device, wherein HFL and its directors through its connected entities had funded the preferential allottees for subscription to the preferential allotment.

Further, the company gave an impression of genuine capital infusion through the allotment and not utilising the amount received towards the conversion of warrants in the bank account of the company and was rather used for the creation of FDs, which were later on closed by the firm and then transferred the money to its connected entities in the garb of business transactions. In another order, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 10 lakh on Sunflower Broking Pvt Ltd for indulging in misutilisation of client securities and other disclosure lapses.

Also, in a separate order, the market regulator levied fines totalling Rs 6 lakh on four individuals for indulging in manipulating the share price of Surabhi Chemicals & Investments Ltd.

