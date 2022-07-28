Left Menu

BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions Central govt over unemployment

The BJPs Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi Thursday questioned his own partys government at the Centre over high unemployment asking who is responsible for it.These figures given by the government in Parliament are a telling of the unemployment situation. PTI ABN TIR TIR

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:32 IST
The BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi Thursday questioned his own party's government at the Centre over high unemployment asking who is responsible for it.

''These figures given by the government in Parliament are a telling of the unemployment situation. In the last eight years, 22 crore youths applied for jobs in Central departments, out of which only seven lakh got employment. When about one crore sanctioned posts are vacant in the country, who is responsible for this situation?'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. PTI ABN TIR TIR

