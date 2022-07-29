China's consumption recovery not solid, more efforts needed - commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 07:59 IST
The foundation of China's consumption recovery is not solid yet, An Baojun, an official at the commerce ministry said on Friday.
More efforts are needed to sustain continuous consumption recovery, An said at a regular press conference in Beijing.
