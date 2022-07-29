Left Menu

BoM launches special monsoon offer; waives charges on loans

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra BoM on Friday announced a monsoon offer, waiving the full processing fee on its housing and car loans.Under Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka starting August 1, a slew of special offers for its retail customers is being launched amid the festive season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:20 IST
BoM launches special monsoon offer; waives charges on loans
Bank of Maharashtra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday announced a monsoon offer, waiving the full processing fee on its housing and car loans.

Under 'Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka' starting August 1, a slew of special offers for its retail customers is being launched amid the festive season. The bank offers housing and car loan with rates starting from 7.30 per cent and 7.70 per cent, respectively. The retail products are backed by several features like three free EMIs on regular repayment in housing loans, loan facility up to 90 per cent in the car and housing loans, no pre-payment / pre-closure / part payment Charges etc, BoM said in a statement.

The bank is also facilitating hassle-free gold loans up to Rs 25 lakh at a 7.70 per cent rate with zero processing fees up to Rs 3 lakh, it added.

It has set up 'Gold Loan Point' - a dedicated counter in its various branches to facilitate the loan within 15 minutes. The bank is offering one of the most lucrative pricing to retail customers and 'Retail Bonanza- Monsoon Dhamaka' offers customers save more money to enjoy the festive season, BoM managing director AS Rajeev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022