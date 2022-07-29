Mahindra Logistics Q1 PAT rises over four-fold to Rs 13.64 cr

Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 13.64 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 35.85 per cent to Rs 1,199.9 crore from Rs 883.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in the June 2022 quarter were higher at Rs 1,184.02 crore compared to Rs 879.17 crore a year ago, the company said.

During the quarter, the supply chain management vertical clocked revenue of Rs 1,142.74 crore against Rs 840.07 crore in the year-ago period, while the enterprise mobility services segment garnered revenue of Rs 57.16 crore compared to Rs 43.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

