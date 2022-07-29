Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has reached the 10 lakh-units milestone of cumulative exports.

The company had started exports in September 2010 from the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd plant in Chennai, catering to 108 countries, the company said in a statement.

''Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply (for Nissan globally),'' Nissan India President Frank Torres said.

Exports are a strong pillar of Nissan India's business strategy, and the company will continue growing its customer base in diverse markets and segments, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. In recent years, the company has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia; the UAE, Oman, Qatar Bahrain and Kuwait, the statement added. *** Jaguar Land Rover begins delivery of Discovery Sport SUV in India * Jaguar Land Rover on Friday said it has commenced deliveries of the latest version of its Discovery Sport SUV in India.

The '23 Model Year Discovery Sport' is priced at Rs 71.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said.

Available in 2.0-L turbocharged petrol and 2.0-L turbocharged diesel with a 48 V mild hybrid system, the latest edition of the vehicle comes with a 5+2 seat configuration, it added. *** Mahindra & Mahindra offers financing scheme for Scorpio-N SUV * Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has offered a financing scheme for its all-new Scorpio-N SUV ahead of the commencement of its bookings from Saturday, the company said.

Customers looking to buy the vehicle can avail funding of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price at an interest rate of 6.99 per cent with a maximum loan tenure of 10 years, M&M Ltd said.

It also said that Scorpio-N can be booked both online as well as at the company's dealerships at an initial payment of Rs 21,000 from July 30.

The deliveries of the vehicle will start from September 26, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)