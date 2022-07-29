LEXUS INDIA ANNOUNCES CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA 2023

Lexus India has announced the sixth edition of its most celebrated – Lexus Design Award India 2023 (LDAI), creating a wide yet unique platform for designers to showcase their talent and creativity. Entries will be accepted from 29th July to 28th September 2022. Lexus India is seeking innovative ideas that contribute to a thriving and a better future for all through the power of design and technology.

LDAI, since the first edition in 2018, has seen over 3,000 creative proposals from designers across the country that have contributed to a better tomorrow through their innovative design thinking. The designs curated were focused at solving problems in a wide range of areas such as healthcare, energy conservation, sustainable goods, waste management, among others.

Speaking on the commencement of the Lexus Design Award India 2023, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, ''Lexus Design Award India is a great platform for design talents around the country, to showcase their originality while implementing solutions for a better tomorrow. We are elated to announce the Call for Entries for the sixth edition of the Lexus Design Award India and believe that this edition too will truly be remarkable with pioneering ideas that will contribute to our thriving society. We are eagerly looking forward to see what our participants have in store for us this year''.

LDAI has witnessed many interesting designs that will create a better tomorrow for the society. Some of them were 'Life Box', Open Category Winner of LDAI 2022 - a preservation box for human hearts to allow for increased travel time and distances, 'UniCast' - a resizeable cast for healing fractures, 'CleaneRat' - an IoT powered sewer maintenance robot, 'ACCUFILL' - a device that provides a real-time reading of fuel being pumped into the vehicle tank, Ice Heal- to treat sports injuries quickly and 'Samarth' - a modular air purification system.

Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate are the three pivotal design principles for entries to LDAI allowing aspirants to express their innovative thinking and originality that anticipates challenges faced by society and imagine engaging & innovative solution that will contribute to a sustainable future, thereby seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

Lexus Design Award India 2023 will invite entries from the following two main categories & nine subcategories: A. Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned) 1. Product Design 2. Furniture Design 3. Textile Design 4. Craft Work 5. Eco-Innovation 6. Lifestyle Accessory Design 7. Design for Social Impact B. Conceptual Work 1. Student Category 2. Open Category The judging committee of notable design experts will select one winner each from the Established work category and six finalists from the Conceptual work category based on a stringent & elaborate judging criteria. These finalists from the Conceptual work category will be given guidance by leading & eminent mentors in diverse design disciplines. This once-in-a-lifetime mentoring experience is at the heart of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA's reputation for excellence. After refining their work with their mentors, the finalists will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judging panel, who will then select a winner from each of the categories. LDAI has announced a new element to the award where the 2 conceptual category winners will be awarded a prototype development fund to help them take their project from concept to reality. They also stand the chance to fly to Milan and experience the Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week in Italy in 2023.

CALL FOR ENTRIES TO THE LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA 2023 Application period 29th July 2022 – 28th September 2022 Guiding Principle Design for a Better Tomorrow. Anticipate. Innovate. Captivate Project Description: · Name of project · One Line Short Description (Within 15 words) · Full Description (Within 250 words) · Include information on the background of the work, production / manufacturing process, materials used for construction and any facts or details you think are needed to fully explain your work.

Judging Criteria 1. Anticipate : How does the concept and design anticipate global challenges facing future society? (100 words) 2. Innovate: How does the design demonstrate new thinking and originality both in the proposal and in the execution? (100 words) 3. Captivate : How does the design intrigue and compel when realized in concept and execution? (100 words) 4. Enhance Happiness : How does your design bring happiness to people around the world? (100 words) Judges To be announced in August 2022 Mentors To be announced in August 2022 Project Visuals Images: 2 images are mandatory; one main image of your work and one image that demonstrate how your work would function or be used. 6 additional images are optional.

Application Fee · There is no application fee to participate in the Lexus Design Award India · Participants are allowed to submit up to 5 entries per category Award categories 9 Category Winners Prizes / Benefits · 9 Winners receive the LDAI Award · 2 Conceptual Category winners will be supported by Lexus India for its prototype development an amount of 5 lakh Rs each. 1 · Sponsored trip to Milan Design Week 2023 2 · Entries from the 2 Conceptual categories to be considered for global Lexus Design Award 2023 · Finalists from Conceptual category will be invited for mentorship – a session with mentors from diverse fields who provide guidance to help refine their projects 1 Terms & Conditions apply 2 Subject to change and/or favourable conditions ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in | www.lexusdesign.in #ExperienceAmazing Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868964/LDAI_2023.jpg

