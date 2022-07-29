Women into trade activities need branding, market facilities: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said women involved in economic activities need branding and market facilities for their products.

“Women should be involved in economic activities and the products they produce need to be introduced at the global-level through branding and marketing facilities in collaboration with online commercial entities,” Bommai said during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sanjeevini - KSRLPS, and e-commerce firm Meesho.

The Chief Minister further said the State government has launched 'Saamarthya’ scheme, which would be taken up on an end-to-end route. He welcomed the efforts of Meesho and Canara Bank in joining hands with the government to empower rural women. An official statement said the MoU aims at empowering 2,500 self-help groups in the State, he said. The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is providing assistance for self-employment to self-help groups under the `Elevate Scheme’ with the support of the Centre's`Livelihood’ programmes. The Chief Minister said the programmes need to be scaled up and managed at the micro-level. It is commendable that self-help groups have been selected for the Canara Bank scheme and women should be involved in economic activities, Bommai said.

Specific schemes for self-employment of women should be identified in each Gram Panchayat and a detailed project report be prepared, Bommai said adding, this can make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of women. Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho, said the company has supported and empowered millions of women entrepreneurs and the partnership would take efforts forward in that direction.

“Karnataka is home to several MSMEs which have the potential to grow their business online. We will provide the self-help groups with all the tools and guidance they need to succeed in the digital world,” he added.

