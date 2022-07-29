Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Q1 net profit declines 16 pc to Rs 88 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:07 IST
Godrej Agrovet Q1 net profit declines 16 pc to Rs 88 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet on Friday reported a 16.29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.68 crore during the quarter ending June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 104.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Godrej Agrovet said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 25.94 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 2,509.86 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,992.78 crore in the preceding fiscal.

On Friday, shares of the company closed 0.82 per cent up at Rs 508.50 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022