Godrej Agrovet Q1 net profit declines 16 pc to Rs 88 crore

Godrej Agrovet on Friday reported a 16.29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.68 crore during the quarter ending June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 104.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Godrej Agrovet said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 25.94 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 2,509.86 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,992.78 crore in the preceding fiscal.

On Friday, shares of the company closed 0.82 per cent up at Rs 508.50 on BSE.

