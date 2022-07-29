Left Menu

Torrent Pharma elevates Aman Mehta to its board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:43 IST
Torrent Pharma on Friday said it has appointed Aman Mehta as Director on the company's board.

Mehta, son of Torrent Pharma Chairman Samir Mehta, will take up the position with effect from August 1, 2022.

During his tenure with the company, Aman has worked in both power and pharma verticals.

He has been Executive Director at Torrent Pharma and also heads the India business along with Corporate HR.

