Torrent Pharma elevates Aman Mehta to its board

Torrent Pharma on Friday said it has appointed Aman Mehta as Director on the company's board.

Mehta, son of Torrent Pharma Chairman Samir Mehta, will take up the position with effect from August 1, 2022.

During his tenure with the company, Aman has worked in both power and pharma verticals.

He has been Executive Director at Torrent Pharma and also heads the India business along with Corporate HR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)