Naveen flags off e-buses, e-rickshaws for Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:19 IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses and 50 e-rickshaws to make Bhubaneswar an environment-friendly city with less carbon emission.

The buses have 30 seats each, out of which those reserved for women have been marked in pink, an official said.

The zero-emission electric vehicles will promote green mobility, while paving the way for a sustainable future and 'Sabuja Odisha', he said.

The number of e-buses will increase to 50 in the future and the focus will also be on the employment of women in the operations, he added.

Rides on the e-buses will be free till July 31.

