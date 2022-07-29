Left Menu

SpiceJet says flight operations remain normal; shares gain over 3 pc

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its flight operations continued to be normal and its shares bounced back, gaining nearly 4 per cent.The scrip rose 3.65 per cent to end the day at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE and during intra-day trade, it jumped 4.73 per cent to Rs 38.70.SpiceJet shares had settled over 3 per cent lower on Thursday after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:00 IST
SpiceJet says flight operations remain normal; shares gain over 3 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its flight operations continued to be normal and its shares bounced back, gaining nearly 4 per cent.

The scrip rose 3.65 per cent to end the day at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE and during intra-day trade, it jumped 4.73 per cent to Rs 38.70.

SpiceJet shares had settled over 3 per cent lower on Thursday after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks. In intra-day trade on Thursday, it had tanked 9.66 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 34.60.

On Friday, the airline said its flight operations continued to be normal and that all flights departed on time as per schedule.

''There have been no cancellations. We are operating with excellent loads and the daily ticket bookings remains strong. We are grateful for the continued confidence reposed by our passengers and travel partners and SpiceJet will ensure a smooth operation of its flights as always,'' an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Rallying for the third straight session, the 30-share Sensex jumped 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 57,570.25 points, the highest level in more than three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022