Banking credit to rise over 10 pc this fiscal: Report

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has not had a significant impact on the on-ground sentiments, and the Indian banking system will record a credit growth of over 10 per cent in FY23, a report said on Friday.

The capacity utilisation is nearing 75 per cent levels, which means that investment activity is expected to strengthen further from here on, the report by economists at the country's largest lender SBI said.

As per latest official data, the non-food credit growth for the system came at above 13 per cent for the fortnight ended July 15.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that as per the central bank's internal data, the same is hovering above 14 per cent.

''... the evolving war seems to have not significantly impacted sentiments on the ground,'' the SBI economists said.

The note said sector-wise credit data for the month of June 2022 indicates that there is a substantial improvement in incremental credit to each and every sector.

Credit to MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) sector expanded by Rs 52,800 crore in the fortnight ended July 15 in the current fiscal. It was a de-growth of Rs 61,000 crore in the year-ago period. During the same period, retail loans expanded by Rs 1.34 lakh crore whereas the segment had recorded a de-growth of Rs 26,500 crore in the same period a year ago.

''In FY23, we expect both deposits and credit will continue to grow in double digits, despite the interest rate reversal,'' it said.

