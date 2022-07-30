Wowidays ropes in Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma as brand ambassador

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI/PNN): Wowidays, India's most trusted and fastest-growing holiday tours, MICE and events brand, has roped in Padma Shri Meenakshi Raghavan (Meenakshi Amma), a practitioner and teacher of Kalaripayattu, Kerala's traditional martial art, as its brand ambassador. With its amazing beaches, mesmerising backwaters, and scenic beauty, Kerala is among the most popular tourist destinations in the country. However, Kerala also boasts rich and unique culture, of which traditional martial arts is a big part.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma for our Kalari Kerala initiative, which is aimed to showcase another side of Kerala before the world. Kalari Kerala offers the very best of Kerala and will leave the tourists mesmerised. While enjoying their holidays, tourists can learn Kalaripayattu, making them healthier and stronger and improving their lifestyle. Meenakshi Amma is an inspiration for everyone, and we are thankful to her for agreeing to be a part of the Kalari Kerala initiative," said Raghu Chowdhary (Veera), CEO, Wowidays. Wowidays is also inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Chalo India, wherein he urged Indians living abroad to encourage at least five people to travel to India every year and explore the country's rich culture and heritage.

"I am happy to be associated with Wowidays for this unique initiative. Kalaripayattu not only inculcates discipline but also improves health and confidence. I am confident that the Kalari Kerala initiative will help in attracting more tourists to Kerala and encourage them to lead a healthier life," said Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma. Wowidays offers unmatched holiday tours and packages across domestic and international destinations across budgets, with a firm belief that itineraries should be made in a way that tourists do not feel that they have missed out on any traditions, food, and other specialities of the tourist destination. Wowidays' holiday packages also ensure that everything is taken care of and tourists do not have to spend even a minute under stress. Its pre-inventory and early bird offers allow tourists to make the most of the best tours and travel packages at a significantly lower cost.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)