Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 36, domestic unchanged

The cost of commercial liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 19 kilogram will get cheaper from Monday as their prices have been slashed by Rs 36 per unit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 08:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cost of commercial liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 19 kilograms will be cheaper from Monday as their prices have been slashed by Rs 36 per unit. In the national capital Delhi, per unit of the commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,976.5.

On July 6 too, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit. In metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a cylinder then cost Rs 2,012.50, Rs 2,132.00 Rs 1,972.50, and Rs 2,177.50, respectively, data showed.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, remain steady. On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

