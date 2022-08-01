Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal on Guj visit, to address public rally in Veraval today

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-08-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 08:53 IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Guj visit, to address public rally in Veraval today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

''Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval.

After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

