Arvind Kejriwal on Guj visit, to address public rally in Veraval today
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.
This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.
''Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district,'' he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval.
After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Only 10 pc people have taken precautionary doses for covid, please get vaccinated, adequate facilities available: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Covid: Kejriwal urges Delhiites to have precaution doses
Man shot dead after verbal duel in Delhi
Delhi Customs initiates inquiry to find out how couple got away with smuggled guns at airport
Naveen Jindal alleges glass of PCR van outside his house broken in attack, Delhi Police denies claim