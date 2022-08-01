India's SpiceJet says all flight ops normal
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:14 IST
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.
Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, was over 80% on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.
