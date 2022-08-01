1 dead, 2 injured after tree falls on car

A woman was killed, while her husband and two sons were injured on Monday after a tree fell on their car on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, police said. The incident took place when the family of four was on its way to Haridwar, Station House Officer (Katholi) Sanjiv Kumar said.

He said Ritu (40) died on the spot, while her husband Rahul (41) and sons were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

