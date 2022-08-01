Left Menu

European shares rise as banks, HSBC offset weak data

European shares edged up on Monday as a jump in banking stocks after HSBC's strong results offset fears of a global economic slowdown fanned by disappointing Chinese economic data and figures showing contraction in euro zone manufacturing activity. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% in volatile trade.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:17 IST
European shares rise as banks, HSBC offset weak data

European shares edged up on Monday as a jump in banking stocks after HSBC's strong results offset fears of a global economic slowdown fanned by disappointing Chinese economic data and figures showing contraction in euro zone manufacturing activity.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% in volatile trade. The biggest boost to the index came from London-listed HSBC that jumped 5.7% on posting a profit that beat expectations. The company also pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split the lender, arguing the move would be costly.

The banking index climbed 1.9%. "We've had a bit of a positive boost to the banking sector from the initial rising interest rates ... the problem for the sector is further down the road as we get the economic slowdown everybody is anticipating," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

European stocks posted their best monthly performance on Friday since November 2020 helped by strong earnings from corporate Europe, even as broader sentiment remained fragile on fears of an economic slowdown. Adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession, data on Monday showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand.

"The picture being painted is looking increasingly bleak for the EU, and a drill down of the numbers shows lower sales, declining rates of new orders and exports, and large rises in stocks," said Cole. "The expectation has to be that manufacturers will be cutting output further going forward."

In Germany, the powerhouse of the European economy, data showed retailers ended the first half of 2022 with the sharpest year-on-year sales drop in nearly three decades, as inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic take their toll. Heineken NV slipped 0.9% as the world's second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022