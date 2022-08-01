Left Menu

Honda Cars India July sales rise 12 pc to 6,784 units

We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible, Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.On a cumulative basis, the company wholesales have grown by 40 per cent over last year, he added.As we approach the festive period, we hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year, Murata said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:38 IST
Honda Cars India July sales rise 12 pc to 6,784 units
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India on Monday said its domestic sales last month increased by 12 per cent at 6,784 units.

The maker of City and Amaze also exported 2,104 units last month.

The company had reported sale of 6,055 units in the domestic market and 918 units in overseas markets in July last year.

"We have witnessed a good demand trend in the last few months across model line-up. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slowdown our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible,'' Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

On a cumulative basis, the company wholesales have grown by 40 per cent over last year, he added.

''As we approach the festive period, we hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year,'' Murata said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022