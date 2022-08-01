Some Ecuador dollar bond holders received interest payments - sources

Some holders of Ecuador's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040 have received interest payments which had been due on the securities on July 31, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A Luxembourg bailiff had ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador at accounts in the country as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters show.

As part of the debt restructuring on its international bonds that followed Ecuador's default two years ago, Ecuador sold new bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040, which are listed on the Luxembourg stock exchange.

