Assam minister stresses on road rules compliance

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has emphasised the need to check over-speeding of vehicles in the state, maintaining that 70 per cent of accidents occur due to rash-driving.

He called for intensified road safety awareness programmes, especially in rural areas, an official release said.

Suklabaidya directed the transport department to work in sync with the Assam Police to ensure that road rules are followed and two-wheeler riders wear helmets at all times, it said.

Chairing a meeting of State Road Safety Council (SRSC) here on Monday, Suklabaidya directed senior officials of the transport and other line departments to take measures to check over-speeding of vehicles, as “70 per cent accidents are accounted for it”.

The minister asked the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to conduct awareness drive among two- and four-wheeler drivers at the gaon panchayat level in coordination with the respective district transport officers (DTOs).

Suklabaidya also asked various authorities to repair potholes as part of the measures to prevent road accidents.

It was further decided at the meeting that strict action would be taken against those found driving in an inebriated condition.

He asked the officials to put up prominent signages in Assamese and other languages along the roads.

