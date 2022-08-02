The Hong Kong government's COVID-19 advisory panel recommended lowering the minimum age for vaccines to six months from three years, public broadcaster RTHK reported. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Mainland China's Health Commission reported 498 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 1, compared with 393 new cases a day earlier. * Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to July 26, a government spokesman said, as the vital tourism sector picks up following an easing of pandemic restrictions.

* Macau will reopen public services and entertainment facilities, and allow dining-in at restaurants from Tuesday, authorities said, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy after finding no COVID-19 cases for nine straight days. EUROPE

* British employers are their most pessimistic about hiring and investment since the depths of the pandemic crisis due to surging inflation and an acute shortage of workers to fill jobs, a survey showed. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden feels good and is looking forward to getting back on the road as he continues to test positive for COVID-19 and maintains isolation procedures, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. * Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, the Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * As the third winter of the pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.

* Spiez Laboratory was tasked last year by the World Health Organization to be the first in a global network of high-security laboratories that will grow, store and share newly discovered microbes that could unleash the next pandemic. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 50 basis points to 1.85% on Tuesday and flagged yet more tightening ahead, though it added that policy was not on a pre-set path. * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked.

* Manufacturing activity across the eurozone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. * Indonesia's inflation accelerated to a seven-year high driven by soaring food prices, data showed on Monday, sparking calls for an interest rate hike, though the central bank governor signaled he was unperturbed as core inflation remained low.

* Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 9.7%, as high consumer prices and global supply pressures persist. The projection, published in the bank technical team's quarterly monetary policy report, is an increase on a previous estimate of 7.1%. * Germany's manufacturing sector contracted in July for the first time in over two years, hurt by a deepening slump in new orders that darkens the outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Monday.

