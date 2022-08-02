Left Menu

FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China. Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 12:51 IST
FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on renewed U.S.-China tensions, although shares of BP rose after the oil major posted upbeat results and announced a hike in its dividend. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China.

Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. HSBC slipped 1.9% after strong earnings drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Expanded BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.6% as shares of Man Group slid 5.6% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term. Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.5% after downbeat first-half results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022