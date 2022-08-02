FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot
The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China. Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.
Helping limit losses in the index, BP climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. HSBC slipped 1.9% after strong earnings drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Expanded BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."
The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.6% as shares of Man Group slid 5.6% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term. Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.5% after downbeat first-half results.
