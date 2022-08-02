Sterling loses steam as traders turn to safe-haven currencies

The British pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Tuesday as traders turned to safe-haven currencies amid rising U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan, with traders looking ahead to a Bank of England policy meeting this week. The pound was down 0.5% against the dollar at 1.22055 pence, and the euro was down 0.23% at 83.910 pence.

The BoE will announce its decision on Thursday, with investors now pricing in a 95% chance of a 50 basis point hike, a bigger increase than the previous four hikes as the central bank rushes to contain soaring inflation without exacerbating an economic slowdown. "Short term, if the BoE opts for a 25bps hike on Thursday I think sterling will lose ground. The market is expecting at least a 50bps hike and Bailey has kind of suggested this will indeed be delivered," said Stuart Cole, a head macroeconomist at Equity Capital.

Any boost from a 50 bps increase is expected to be short-lived, he added. Mortgage lender Nationwide on Tuesday said British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates.

"The UK is probably facing the toughest battle against inflation among the G10; the economy is already showing signs of slowing; relations with the EU, still the UK's most important trading partner, are showing no signs of improving," said Stuart Cole, a head macroeconomist at Equity Capital. As with most currencies, sterling has lately struggled against a strong U.S dollar, with market risk aversion naturally favoring U.S assets.

The pound is down about 10% versus the dollar so far in 2022.

