Schiphol Airport says passenger caps to continue through October

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Tuesday that passenger caps introduced for the summer season to cope with long waiting times and other logistical problems will be extended into September and October.

The airport will also continue other measures, such as asking passengers to show up no more than four hours before their flights, it said in a statement. Schiphol said it had warned airlines that it expects more passengers than it can handle during the Dutch autumn break in late October.

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said the decision meant it would have to limit some ticket sales in the autumn. "KLM does not expect cancellations to be necessary to meet the limit on the number of passengers boarding locally," the company said. "However, fewer seats than usual will be available in the Dutch market."

The carrier said in June that it would hold Schiphol responsible for financial damages resulting from the passenger caps.

