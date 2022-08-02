Left Menu

Schiphol Airport says passenger caps to continue through October

Schiphol said it had warned airlines that it expects more passengers than it can handle during the Dutch autumn break in late October. KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said the decision meant it would have to limit some ticket sales in the autumn.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:13 IST
Schiphol Airport says passenger caps to continue through October
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said on Tuesday that passenger caps introduced for the summer season to cope with long waiting times and other logistical problems will be extended into September and October.

The airport will also continue other measures, such as asking passengers to show up no more than four hours before their flights, it said in a statement. Schiphol said it had warned airlines that it expects more passengers than it can handle during the Dutch autumn break in late October.

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said the decision meant it would have to limit some ticket sales in the autumn. "KLM does not expect cancellations to be necessary to meet the limit on the number of passengers boarding locally," the company said. "However, fewer seats than usual will be available in the Dutch market."

The carrier said in June that it would hold Schiphol responsible for financial damages resulting from the passenger caps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022