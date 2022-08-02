Essar strikes aviation fuel supply deal with Liverpool airport

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Essar)
Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, which owns and operates Stanlow refinery in the UK, on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement for direct supply of aviation fuel to airlines in Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The deal brings Essar's total number of access agreements to six airports across the UK, which includes Manchester, Birmingham, and London Stansted.

In a statement, the firm said the new agreement is for the direct supply of aviation fuel to commercial airlines.

''The new access agreement will allow Essar to supply fuel directly to airlines at the wingtip and marks another step in Essar's growing aviation fuels business, as air travel continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic,'' it said.

This would add to Essar's growing portfolio of commercial carrier clients.

Essar, which supplies 16 percent of the UK's road transport fuels, is one of the largest producers of jet fuel in the UK and plays a vital role in the North West's aviation industry.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is one of the longest established operational airports in the UK, transporting over 5 million passengers each year.

''The agreement will shore up the airport's domestic fuel supply, reducing reliance on global supply chains and imports, benefitting from Essar's continued strategy to bolster energy security in the UK,'' the statement said.

As part of the decarbonization plan, Essar is looking to produce and supply sustainable jet fuel from Stanlow to airports across the UK from 2026.

Adam Brayne, Head of Aviation & Business Development at Essar Oil (UK), commented: ''Essar's Stanlow refinery has manufactured aviation fuels which have been supplied to Liverpool Airport since the 1930s. It, therefore, seems only fitting that, after close to a century of collaboration and shared history, Essar and Liverpool John Lennon Airport should further strengthen such a key North West regional partnership.'' ''Over the last decade, we have embarked on a major investment program to upgrade Essar Stanlow's infrastructure and future-proof this national manufacturing asset. We are delighted to be supporting such a valued local partner, whilst continuing to play a key role in Britain's energy security,'' he said.

Since acquiring Stanlow in 2011, Essar has invested USD 1 billion in margin improvement and other efficiency initiatives at the refinery.

John Irving, Chief Executive Officer, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said: ''The airport has a long-standing relationship with the Stanlow refinery, which has been further strengthened with Essar joining us in our open access fuel operations.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

