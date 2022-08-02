Promiso powers the new digital operational model for at-home care services

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Promiso Health provides digital-led health solutions for at-home care/first mile for the B2B segments (Insurers/TPA, Corporates, Providers, Labs, Pharma/CRO, Aggregators). The brand is building an integrated healthcare ABDM Compliant API stack that would enable on-demand access for at-home diagnostics, comprehensive health checks, allied services in distributed clinical trials and remote health monitoring.

Promiso enables the virtual full stack care model built on digital health workflows, advanced data analytics to address timely access, Turn Around Time, Quality controls, and ABDM compliant data structure for seamless integration with its partners. The pandemic has accelerated at-home health care adoption. While the teleconsultation and medicine delivery processes have matured, the at-home diagnostics process needs to evolve as well in order to offer similar level of experiences in terms of Turn-Around-Time, Quality with end-to-end tracking, visibility and digital experience to build consumer trust and experience.

It is anticipated that this trend will further lead to the rapid adoption of Point-of-care diagnostics in primary care segments including ECG, Vitals, Lipids, Hormones, Cardiac, Infectious etc. thereby driving the need for technician-assisted test run at-home built on Digital systems to capture the instant results and Quality checks. "We believe in moving forward and > 80 per cent of all diagnostics/care will be delivered at-home. The Turn Around Time is a critical factor. Along with this, faster Sample collection and drop-to-lab and report delivery within 4 hours is also essential. We also need to provide live tracking to build customer trust and experience. Promiso will offer all this!" says Sumit Bajaj, Co-founder.

"We are already present in 56+ cities and aiming to scale up to 100+ cities. Our expanded coverage in Tier 2/3/4 cities with expanded quality provider network is exciting for our customer base. Promiso is democratising the critical digital-led first-mile care capabilities and fulfilment with its innovative approach. It will not only improve consumer experiences but will also offer quality healthcare and timely access to diagnostics services," says Vikas Gupta, Co-founder. Promiso has also enabled asset-light model of network expansion for its B2B clients powered by standard-based digital systems and strong on-ground capabilities. Since its inception last year, Promiso serves top digital aggregators, diagnostics chains, Insurance, TPA and hospital chains. It is growing at a rapid pace and the brand strives to be the dial tone for at home care ecosystem in the future.

