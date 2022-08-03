Left Menu

Three ships may leave Ukrainian ports daily after first successful departure -Turkish official

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-08-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 15:18 IST
Three ships may leave Ukrainian ports daily after first successful departure -Turkish official
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Three ships may leave Ukrainian ports daily instead of one per day, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday, after the first grain-carrying ship successfully departed from Odesa and was cleared to pass through the Bosphorus after inspections.

The first ship, Razoni, was able to sail after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that aims to ease a global food crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022