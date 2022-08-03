Three ships may leave Ukrainian ports daily after first successful departure -Turkish official

Three ships may leave Ukrainian ports daily instead of one per day, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday, after the first grain-carrying ship successfully departed from Odesa and was cleared to pass through the Bosphorus after inspections.

The first ship, Razoni, was able to sail after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that aims to ease a global food crisis.

