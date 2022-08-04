Russia to spend $30 billion on Northern Sea Route by 2035

Russia is to spend almost 1.8 trillion roubles ($30 billion) on the Northern Sea Route development project up to 2035, according to a document uploaded to the government's website.

The document said the sea route, which is being facilitated by reduced sea ice as a result of climate change, is "a very important transport corridor, of both national and global significance".

