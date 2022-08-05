Lhi marketing expert turned producer, Janak Bhanushali is all set for a giant professional leap

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/ATK): After giving 20 years of his life to film marketing, Janak Bhanushali is getting into film production. The reason behind this leap is an inspiration to bring change in the way industry produces content. As a producer, Janak aims to hunt genuine and fresh talent with whom he can produce content that can be remembered in long term. Sharing his plans Janak Bhanushali who is the CEO of HiFi Mad company says that he has always chosen challenges that are tough to execute. He now looks forward to being the person who produces content that is good and something that stays with people for years.

"I chose this role to give more chances to upcoming talent than the ones who are already established. Exposure only helps the youth and the well-deserved influencers to do better. And I feel long-term good content creation is the need of the hour. I want to create something that adds value to everything and stays for a long time in the hearts of people," he says. "After seeing so much content being created, I feel the right talent should get their due. I along with my brand, HiFi Mad, will look for people and content that would be cherished for years as a timeless piece," Janak adds.

Janak Bhanushali has been behind the successful marketing campaigns of over 900 movies and 3000 songs in the past. He has worked with a long list of big celebs including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant, and more. Janak has also built a wide network of micro and macro influencers. He has given exposure to various such influencers by producing content that brings high engagement. Being highly active on the digital medium, Janak Bhanushali himself is quite popular on Instagram. Thanks to his interesting personality and quirky posts, Janak boasts of followership of thousands.

Recently he also collaborated with SuperFan as the Director-Global Media and Entertainment Partnerships for SuperFan Studio. Under this association, he will be guiding the way forward in building and scaling partnerships in the industry. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

