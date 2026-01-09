Figure skating-Chock and Bates dance into lead at US Championships

Madison Chock and Evan Bates moved into position to win a record seventh ice dance ‌title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday with a rhythm dance performance that showed why they are the ⁠gold medal favourites at next month's Winter Olympics.

Dancing to a medley of Lenny Kravitz hits, the married couple showcased the fluidity, connection and strong rotational lifts they hope will ​deliver them their first Olympic gold medal in their individual discipline. Both of their ‍mothers were in the stands in St. Louis and shed tears of joy after the performance, which was awarded a 91.70 by the judges, putting them ahead of Emilea Zingas and Vadym ⁠Kolesnik (85.98) and ‌Christina Carreira and ⁠Anthony Ponomarenko (83.29) with the free dance to come on Saturday.

The top three finishers will earn spots ‍on the U.S. team for the Milano Cortina Games. "I has been the best journey. I remember ​the day Maddie said she wanted to skate with me, it was ⁠one of the best days of my life," said Bates, who won gold with Chock in the ⁠team event at the Beijing Games four years ago.

"But I don't think either of us would have ever guessed that we would continue for 15 years ⁠or end up marrying each other and certainly not going for a seventh title, so ⁠it's all been ‌the most rewarding journey." The three-times world champions have suggested that next month's Games, which will be the pair's fourth, could ⁠be their last.

