Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, conferred the Title of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence by Ministry of Education, Government of India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, India's leading multidisciplinary university was today inducted under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and will now be known as Shiv Nadar (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University). Established in 2011 by an act under the Uttar Pradesh State Government, the University has emerged as the country's youngest institution for higher education to be conferred the prestigious title. The declaration was announced on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The Institution of Eminence Scheme was announced by the Ministry of Education, Govt of India in 2017 through the University Grants Commission (UGC) to create a distinct category of higher education institutions which would have greater levels of autonomy and will 'aim to be rated internationally for its teaching and research as a top hundred Institution in the world over time'. Speaking about the announcement, Pro-Chancellor Shikhar Malhotra said, "This is a proud moment for us. This coveted status is a testament of the contribution of all faculty, students and staff to the University's goal of providing world-class education in India. As an Institution of Eminence, we will continue to attract renowned faculty from across India and the world, recruit the most meritorious students, create exemplary structures for the governance of higher education, and achieve higher social impact through our research and innovation. I am confident that the institution will continue to be the home of many firsts, and have a transformative impact on the higher education space." Vice-Chancellor Dr Ananya Mukherjee added, "This is a celebration of our commitment to creating an outstanding institution. Within just ten years, it has defined a new trajectory for higher education in India. I take this moment to thank my predecessor, Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, for her contribution leading to this recognition. As we look forward to the next decade, we will continue to drive foundational thinking within, across and beyond disciplines - be it the sciences, management, entrepreneurship, engineering, the humanities and social sciences, or the arts. Our focus will remain steadfast on the fundamental pillars of a great university: a holistic, multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, and a commitment to the betterment of society."

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering a wide range of academic programs at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels. The university was established in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL.

