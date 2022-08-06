Bank scam: Minister hands over Rs 23 lakh to family of deceased depositor Philomina

Kerala Minister R Bindu on Saturday handed over Rs 23 lakh to the family of a woman who died recently after the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank allegedly refused to allow her to withdraw her deposit for her treatment.

The Minister handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash and the rest in the form of cheque to the family.

Philomina, a 70-year-old depositor, died in the last week of July following an infection in the brain. Her relatives had alleged that the bank had refused to hand over her deposit of Rs 23 lakh for her treatment.

The bank has been in news for the last one year after a Rs 100-crore loan scam was reported there and also over the protest staged by investors demanding their money back. ''The government will resolve the issues faced by the depositors and steps are being taken to aid the bank by coordinating with the Kerala Bank and the cooperative development fund,'' she said.

Earlier, Cooperative Minister V N Vasavan had rejected the charge of the deceased woman's family that the bank had refused to give them money despite repeated pleas, and said as much as Rs 4.60 lakh had been provided from their deposit based on requests.

Vasavan had said action would be taken on the complaints lodged by the family of the deceased woman depositor after considering the Joint Registrar's report in this connection.

Cooperative Additional Registrar was entrusted with the inquiry into their allegations of the rude behaviour of the bank employees when they were approached for money for Philomina's treatment.

The alleged Rs 100-crore loan scam was reported in Karavannur Co-operative Bank here in July 2021, following which a case was registered against six bank officials and inquiry launched.

After several people, including local customers, raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning, an audit was conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

During the inspection, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to a selected account. Following the allegations, the 13-member committee of the Marxist party-controlled bank was disbanded.PTI RRT NVG NVG

