Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Prisoner Release Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuela's government announced the release of 116 prisoners, though rights groups reported lower figures. Families of detainees are anxiously waiting outside prisons, hoping for liberation amidst political upheaval. The government claims the prisoners were involved in destabilizing the nation, while human rights groups continue to press for more releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:28 IST
Venezuela's Controversial Prisoner Release Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's government stated on Monday that it has released 116 prisoners, part of a process declared last week. However, rights groups reported a lower figure, with family members of detainees anxiously waiting outside prisons, some even spending nights there.

By late Monday, Unidad Venezuela, an opposition party coalition, reported only 65 individuals had been released so far, urging the government to accelerate the process to alleviate the suffering of political prisoners and their families. Legal group Foro Penal counted just 49 releases.

The government's figures, released by the Penitentiary Services Ministry, followed days of reports about release delays. Supporters, holding vigils outside detention centers, persist in their calls for transparency and justice from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
2
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global
4
Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026