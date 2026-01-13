Venezuela's Controversial Prisoner Release Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuela's government stated on Monday that it has released 116 prisoners, part of a process declared last week. However, rights groups reported a lower figure, with family members of detainees anxiously waiting outside prisons, some even spending nights there.

By late Monday, Unidad Venezuela, an opposition party coalition, reported only 65 individuals had been released so far, urging the government to accelerate the process to alleviate the suffering of political prisoners and their families. Legal group Foro Penal counted just 49 releases.

The government's figures, released by the Penitentiary Services Ministry, followed days of reports about release delays. Supporters, holding vigils outside detention centers, persist in their calls for transparency and justice from the government.

