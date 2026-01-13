Left Menu

Bessent Rallies Allies for Resilient Mineral Supply Chains

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with international partners in Washington to discuss enhancing supply chain resiliency for critical minerals. Bessent urged reducing dependence on China's mineral exports, particularly rare earth elements. Nations participated, recognizing the need to secure these resources essential for technology and defense industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:34 IST
Bessent Rallies Allies for Resilient Mineral Supply Chains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened a significant meeting on Monday, gathering ministers from various global allies. The meeting's focus was on enhancing resiliency in supply chains for critical minerals, amid concerns about dependency on China, a country imposing tight controls over its rare earth exports.

The discussions, held in Washington, emphasized the need for nations to adopt 'prudent derisking' strategies rather than complete decoupling. Participating countries acknowledged the importance of securing and diversifying sources for minerals crucial to advanced technologies and defense.

Representatives from countries including Australia, Canada, and members of the European Union attended, highlighting their substantial global demand share. This dialogue follows recent Chinese export bans affecting Japan, underscoring geopolitical tensions over mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

Oral GLP-1 vs. Injectable: A Pill Poised to Reshape the Obesity Market

 Global
2
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
3
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026