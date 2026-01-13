Left Menu

Judge Denies Former DOJ Official's Bid to Join Maduro's Legal Team

A federal judge rejected lawyer Bruce Fein's attempt to join Nicolás Maduro's defense team, siding with lawyer Barry Pollack who objected to Fein's involvement. Pollack is the sole legal representative for Maduro, who faces drug trafficking charges. Fein argued his involvement was sought by individuals connected to Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:21 IST
Judge Denies Former DOJ Official's Bid to Join Maduro's Legal Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has dismissed an attempt by Bruce Fein, a former high-ranking Justice Department official, to join the legal defense team for ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a significant drug trafficking case.

Presiding Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein initially agreed to Fein's involvement but later reversed his decision after objections from Maduro's attorney, Barry Pollack. The judge emphasized that only Maduro possesses the authority to appoint his representatives.

Fein claimed that individuals within Maduro's circle requested his help. Nonetheless, Judge Hellerstein stressed that Fein had no direct contact with Maduro, who is represented solely by Pollack in the upcoming court proceedings following their capture in Caracas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
2
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global
4
Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026