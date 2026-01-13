Judge Denies Former DOJ Official's Bid to Join Maduro's Legal Team

A federal judge has dismissed an attempt by Bruce Fein, a former high-ranking Justice Department official, to join the legal defense team for ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a significant drug trafficking case.

Presiding Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein initially agreed to Fein's involvement but later reversed his decision after objections from Maduro's attorney, Barry Pollack. The judge emphasized that only Maduro possesses the authority to appoint his representatives.

Fein claimed that individuals within Maduro's circle requested his help. Nonetheless, Judge Hellerstein stressed that Fein had no direct contact with Maduro, who is represented solely by Pollack in the upcoming court proceedings following their capture in Caracas.

