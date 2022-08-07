Taiwan says flights through its airspace resuming after Chinese military drills

Taiwan's transport ministry said flights through its airspace had gradually resumed on Sunday at about noon as most notifications for Chinese military drills near the island were "no longer in effect."

The ministry said in a statement, however, that Taiwan would continue to direct flights and ships away from a Chinese military drill off its eastern coast until 10 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

