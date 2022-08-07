Goods train derails in Haryana

Left Menu

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtaks Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak's Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said. ''The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route,'' Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI. The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The police official said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic. A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.

