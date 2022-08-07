Maha: Man killed in motorcycle accident in Nagpur
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on a wet road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday when Ravindra Baliram Golait, a security guard with a private firm, was heading to work, an official said. The man fell off the two-wheeler after it skidded on the wet road, he said.
The victim sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravindra Baliram Golait
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur city