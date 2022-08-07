Maha: Man killed in motorcycle accident in Nagpur

A 55-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on a wet road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday when Ravindra Baliram Golait, a security guard with a private firm, was heading to work, an official said. The man fell off the two-wheeler after it skidded on the wet road, he said.

The victim sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

