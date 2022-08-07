Left Menu

Maha: 2 madarsa teachers booked after train passengers hear runaway students talking about beatings

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:55 IST
Two teachers of a madarsa in Kalwa in Thane district were booked after train passengers who overheard a conversation of some students in which they spoke of beatings approached police, an official said on Sunday.

Five students had run away from the facility after an alleged beating and had boarded a train to Bihar on Friday, he said.

''The passengers heard these children talk among themselves and called Dombivali railway police. A case was registered against two teachers on Saturday and then it was transferred it to Thane police as the madarsa is part of their jurisdiction,'' the official said.

The five students have been lodged in the Child Care centre in Ulhasnagar and further probe into the case was being carried out by Thane police, he added.

