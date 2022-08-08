DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

DES MOINES, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before event, Drake University and the Greater Des Moines Partnership: Economic Update, in Des Moines, Iowa. - 1500 GMT MONDAY, AUGUST 15 WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives opening remarks before the 2022 summer workshop on "Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance" hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - 1450 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27, 2022 - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 DUBLIN - Ireland's central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Dublin Chamber of Commerce event – 1700 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

DUBLIN - ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at annual Dublin Economics Workshop conference (to Sep. 17). MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 4 – 0700 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann gives a speech at the Money, Macro and Finance Society conference at the University of Kent - 1530 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September. - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. September 2022 Monetary policy report will be published – 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (To Sep 21). WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ZURICH – Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. OSLO – Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 TOKYO – Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 NEW YORK, United States - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28)

