Left Menu

SBI shares fall over 3 pc after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 10:45 IST
SBI shares fall over 3 pc after Q1 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday fell over 3 per cent in the morning trade after it posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The stock declined 3.13 per cent to Rs 514 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 3.23 per cent to Rs 513.85.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to a fall in income.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

Its standalone total income declined to Rs 74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 against Rs 77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022