Spanish rail operator suspends bullet train service after cable theft

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Spanish state-owned railway operator Renfe suspended the bullet train service between Madrid and Barcelona on Monday morning after power cables were stolen, the company said in a statement.

Renfe established an alternative train route bypassing the high-speed network to take travellers from the capital to the country's second largest city, Barcelona, the statement said.

The tourism industry's vigorous post-pandemic recovery this summer has stretched Spain's transport infrastructure, as it has in other European countries, leaving it vulnerable to any kind of disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

