Adani Ports Q1 net profit drops 17 pc to Rs 1,091.56 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:12 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday reported a 16.86 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091.56 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,312.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 5,099.25 crore, as against Rs 5,073 crore in Q1 FY22.

The company's total expenses also increased to Rs 4,174.24 crore from Rs 3,660.28 crore earlier.

APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

